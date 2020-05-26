DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Coronavirus : WHO suspends clinical trial of Hydroxychloroquine

May 26, 2020, 11:12 am IST

World Health Organization(WHO) said its “Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the solidarity trial while the data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board.”

In a tweet, WHO chief Tedros said that “on Friday, The Lancet had published an observational study on hydroxycholoroquine & chloraquine & its effects on COVID-19 patients that have been hospitalised.”

“The authors reported that among COVID-19 patients receiving the drug, when used alone or with a macrolide, they estimated a higher mortality rate.”

“The other arms of the trial are continuing.

This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloraquine in #COVID19.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close