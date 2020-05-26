Coronavirus : WHO suspends clinical trial of Hydroxychloroquine

World Health Organization(WHO) said its “Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the solidarity trial while the data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board.”
In a tweet, WHO chief Tedros said that “on Friday, The Lancet had published an observational study on hydroxycholoroquine & chloraquine & its effects on COVID-19 patients that have been hospitalised.”
"The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board"-@DrTedros #COVID19
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020
“The authors reported that among COVID-19 patients receiving the drug, when used alone or with a macrolide, they estimated a higher mortality rate.”
“The other arms of the trial are continuing.
This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloraquine in #COVID19.
"The other arms of the trial are continuing.
This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloraquine in #COVID19.
I wish to reiterate that these drugs are accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria"-@DrTedros
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020
Post Your Comments