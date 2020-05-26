COVID-19 in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

The UAE reported 822 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced during a media briefing on Monday.

The country’s total confirmed cases have risen to 30,307, while its death tally reached 248.

The new cases were detected after 41,202 COVID-19 tests were conducted, bringing the total number of tests conducted to more than 2 million across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, spokesperson for the UAE Government, said.

She praised the considerable efforts by frontline medical staff and unsung heroes who devote their time and risk their lives to ensure the safety of community members.