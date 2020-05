India govt as part of its mass evacuation program ‘Vande Bharat’ had promised more flights from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.13 new flights will operate from Saudi to various airports in India starting from May 29. The booking for the tickets of the AI flight AI928, Scheduled for May 31 1:30 PM is almost complete.

Two AI flights are scheduled from Jeddah to Kozhikode for May 29 and 30.