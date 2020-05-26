Modi Govt 2.0 anniversary : BJP plans virtual conferences and rallies across the country

BJP will hold at least 750 virtual rallies across the nation to mark the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi-led government. According to reports, about 1,000 virtual conferences will also be held by national and state leadership.

Apart from this, the party will also distribute face cover and sanitizer in all mandals, among others.

A statement issued by BJP said the party will showcase the work done by Modi government. BJP National President JP Nadda will also address people through Facebook Live. Nadda has asked party workers and supporters to publicise the work carried out in the regime of Modi government in the past one year. The party will also share short videos related to the efforts made by the government during the COVID-19 crisis.

On May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete one year since his second term as Prime Minister began in 2019. He was voted back to power on May 23, 2019, with an even bigger majority than in 2014. The BJP party won 303 seats out of 543, the result of which was announced by the Election Commission on May 23, 2019.