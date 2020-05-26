Netflix Drama love birds Lili and Sprouse split again

Popular American Netflix drama- Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have broken up again. According to the source, they tend to be on and off but are currently not together.

Close friends for Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the Netflix twist of the Archie teen comic characters, have not commented.

The split comes after Sprouse, 27, posted an open letter to his followers on his Instagram Story in April in which he told fans he would not “tolerate” negative comments. Though he didn’t specify what he was referring to, the note came amid speculation about his relationship with Reinhart on social media, with some alleging the actor had cheated on her.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he wrote. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle. So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump a—.”

Around the same time, Reinhart, 23, also spoke out against “toxic” social media users.