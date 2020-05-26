Pakistani arrested for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara

A Pakistan-origin man was arrested by police in England’s Derby after he allegedly vandalised Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara there on Monday morning. The police are also investigating a possible association of the man with other groups. Times Now has learnt that the man posted ‘Kashmir’-related messages before carrying out the act.

Sikh organisations, as well as leaders, condemned the horrific act. “Shocking news of vandalism of Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurudwara in Derby, the UK by a man of Pakistani origin, who’s been arrested. Such intolerance and hatred must end if humanity has to survive, especially when the world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis (sic),” Captain Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

Confirming the development, Sikh Federation UK said that the ‘individual responsible for this shocking criminal and physical damage’ has now been identified and arrested by Derby Police.