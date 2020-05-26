Prithviraj’s new Instagram picture shows the dedication he had for the making of Aadujeevitham

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was stranded in Jordan for almost three months, returned to Kochi last week. He had uploaded a picture with a body transformation photo. Prithviraj Instagrammed a shirtless photo and wrote how he pushed himself to the extreme for filming bare bodied scenes in upcoming Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham, for which he had travelled to Jordan and was then locked down in the Arab country.

In his note, Prithviraj wrote he attained his current physique after a month of refueling his body to return to his normal shape: “One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that… one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way, way below my ideal weight, will be the ones truly surprised.”

Prithviraj also thanked his trainer and the film’s director Blessy “for understanding that post ‘THAT’ day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation.” He also shared his biggest take-away from the experience.

Here is the picture :