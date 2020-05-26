Shanaya Kapoor’s latest quarantine photoshoot wins the internet : See Pics

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is breaking the internet with her latest pics. The young one aspires to become a Bollywood actress and sizzles in her quarantine photoshoot.

In the ultra glamorous pictures, Shanaya poses in what seems like a bedroom. Her look and setting of the shoot, both reflect a disorganised state of affairs. Shanaya shows off her toned physique in a grey sports bra as she sports a jacket and matching athleisure bottoms to complete her look.

Shanaya’s latest picture are sure to grab your attention. Check her out sizzling in latest pictures below.