Superstar Akshay Kumar resumes outdoor shooting amidst lockdown : Watch Video

Actor Akshay Kumar has become the first Bollywood star to shoot on outdoor location amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, Akshay along with filmmaker R. Balki who directed Pad Man, stepped out of their home to shoot an ad campaign for the Indian government. As per the reports, the shoot happened at the Kamalistan studio in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos from the ad-shoot have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which the whole team, including Akshay and Balki, are seen wearing masks. The production house has managed social distancing, sanitised the set, used disinfect