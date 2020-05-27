3-Phase plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions announced

The Saudi Arabian government has announced a 3-phase plan to ease the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. This was reported by Saudi Press Agency reported citing an official source at the Interior Ministry.

The first phase will begin on Thursday (May 28) and end on May 30. In the first phase, movement within and between all regions of the Kingdom in private cars will be allowed from 6.00 am to 3.00 pm except in Mecca. Economic and commercial activities will be resumed in retail and wholesale shops and malls.

In the second phase, starting May 31 and ending June 20, movement is allowed from 6.00 am until 8.00 pm in all areas of the Kingdom, except in Mecca. All congregational prayers, including Friday prayers, will resume in all mosques across the Kingdom except in Mecca.The suspension of workplace attendance will end.

Airlines will be allowed to operate domestic flights. Restaurants and cafes serving food and beverages can reopen. The ban on social gatherings of more than 50 people will also continue to remain in force.

In the third phase commencing on June 21, the Kingdom will return to “normal” conditions as it was before the coronavirus lockdown measures were implemented.