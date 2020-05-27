BEV Q : Here’s all you need to know about Kerala’s liquor online booking app

Kerala BEVCO Department developed a BEV Q App to provide time slots token for customers who want to buy liquor by maintaining social distancing. You can buy liquor So, Peoples must have registered their detail on the official app on Play Store after announcement www.ksbc.kerala.gov.in.

After the government decided to open the liquor shops token from 20th May because there was a huge gathering on the liquor shops. Study shows that around 32.9 Lakh people are the liquor consumers in the state. Now Kerala government is starting the token system so that there will be limited gathering on the store and social distancing will be easily maintained. You can download the BEVCO App to get the e-token or u can get the token through SMS also. All the adult citizens can easily get the token and use it in their nearby shops. You can also check New Price List 2020 after the official notification.

How to Register on BEVCO Kerala App, Website

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala State Beverage Corporation @ www.ksbc.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Search for BEVCO Beverages Liquor E-token Bev Q App Download Link. Install the App from Play Store. (Link Update Soon)

Step 3: Now enter your details like Name, age. contact number etc.

Step 4: Select your nearest shop, Click on the submit button and you will get the e-token.

NOTE: All these steps will be active after the official announcement by BEVCO Authority.