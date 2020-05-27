Bus carrying 20 passengers swept away in flood: Video

Dubai police has rescued 20 people who were swept away in flood as the bus they were travelling was got stuck in a flooded wadi in Dubai. The bus they were travelling in was swept away by floods in Wadi Hatta’s Umm Al Nosor area.

When the bus started to sink, all passengers were able to wade their out of the vehicle and walk towards the top of the mountain to stay alive until the rescuers arrived. One of them was injured.

Dubai police has sent rescue team as they got information about the incident. The rescue teams rushed to the site on board special mountain patrol vehicles.One officer helped the group walk towards the main road, until they reached a safe area where they were met by the other patrols and the Dubai Ambulance.