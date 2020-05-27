Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt extends hotel, travel agent approval validity

Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic and considering the current situation when the hospitality industry is going through trying times amid lockdown that has severely impacted the accommodation sector, Modi government has taken a major decision to give relief to hotel owners, tour operators, travel agents and tourist transporters. It has been decided that validity of approval or certifications of hotels and other accommodation units whose project approvals/reapprovals and classification/reclassification have expired/are likely to expire during the period (24.03.2020 to 29.6.2020) are deemed to be extended till 30.06.2020. What it means is – Ministry of Tourism has extended the validity period of Approval/Classifications of Hotels & other accommodation units till 30th June 2020.

Similarly, the Ministry has a scheme of approving Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Adventure Tour Operators, Domestic Tour Operators and Tourist Transport Operators etc.

The idea behind the move is to encourage quality, standard and service in these categories so as to promote Tourism in India.

The Ministry of Tourism classifies hotels under the star rating system to conform to the expected standards for different classes of tourists. Under this system, hotels are given a rating, from One Star to Three Star, Four and Five Star with or without alcohol, Five Star Deluxe, Heritage (Basic), Heritage (Classic), Heritage (Grand), Legacy Vintage (Basic), Legacy Vintage (Classic), Legacy Vintage (Grand) and Apartment Hotels, Home stays, Guest house etc. The classification/ certification is valid for period of five years.

Ministry of Tourism said, “Due to postponement of inspection work and application scrutiny during the lockdown period from March 2020 onward in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has decided to allow six months’ relaxation or extension to all categories of Tour Operators (Inbound, Domestic, Adventure) Travel Agents and Tourist Transport Operators for their approval with the Ministry of Tourism subject to the following conditions: –

(i) The previous approval expired or the current approval expires during the period of 20th March, 2020 (i.e. the date of issuance of order by the Ministry for discontinuation of inspection work by India Tourism offices) till continuation of lockdown, and

(ii) They applied for renewal before expiry of their current/previous approval.”