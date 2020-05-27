Gulf country announces its decision on extension of visas

Saudi Arabia will extend all the tourist visas fro 3 months for free. This was announced by General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat).

Tourist visas that expired during the suspension of international flights due to the outbreak coronavirus pandemic will be extended automatically free of charge for three months.

The move will be implemented with cooperation of the National Information Center.The General Directorate of Passports that the extension is done automatically through the system and does not require travel to the Directorate’s offices.