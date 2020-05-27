‘It is not only sad but a betrayal of the Kerala healthcare model’: Congress MP Shashi Throor on quarantine fee

Former union minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has came down heavily against the Kerala government’s decision to impose money for institutional quarantine for expats.

The majority of expatriate population in the GCC for instance fall into those who have been laid off and were now without employment or those with limited resources, and the government’s decision to charge them would cause a severe financial strain that many can ill afford to bear, said Tharoor.

Expecting our returning pravasis, many of whom have lost their jobs, to pay for their quarantine is not only sad but a betrayal of the Kerala healthcare model whose success the govt has been basking in. https://t.co/xkYVgA649a — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 26, 2020

