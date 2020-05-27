DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Migrant woman bites cop who asked her to wear mask

May 27, 2020, 06:33 pm IST
Ranchi: Passengers wear masks as prevention against coronavirus, at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-03-2020_000189B)

A woman migrant worker in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra attacked a police constable and bit her arm after the latter asked her to wear a mask, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when thousands of migrant labourers and their family members had gathered to complete necessary formalities for boarding a Shramik special train.

They were waiting in separate queues in the area awaiting their turn, the official said.

“A woman police constable spotted a woman in the crowd who was not wearing a face mask which is mandatory. When she asked the woman to wear a mask and maintain social distance, the latter attacked her and bit one of her arms,” he said.

A case has been registered against the woman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act.

No arrest has been made.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close