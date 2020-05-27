Popular TV actress dies in road accident

Television actress, Mebeina Michael, who rose to fame with the reality show Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life, died in a horrific road accident. She was 22 years old. The actress was on her way to Madikeri, her hometown. The accident took place near Devihalli in Karnataka.

On the way to Madikeri, her car rammed into a tractor. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. While her friends are recovering from their injuries at the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday evening.

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy?? pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

A case has been registered at the Belluru police station and the officials are investigating it. Mebeina’s death came has come as a huge shock to her family and the entire television industry.

