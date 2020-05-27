Teacher suspended for putting up pro-Pakistan questions during online class

A private school management has upended a teacher for putting up questions related to Pakistan during an online class. A teacher named ‘Shadab Khanam’ was suspended by a private school in Gorakhpur. The school has also issued a show-cause notice to the teacher, , asking her to respond within a week.

“I was trying to explain nouns to students of class four on Friday and since the questions had a Pakistan reference, I have been served notice” claimed the teacher. She also claimed that she copied those sentences from the Internet and pasted on the group without going through them thoroughly.

The questions in which the children were required to identify the tense and noun included, “I will join Pak army”, “Pakistan is our dear homeland” and “Rashid Minhas was a brave soldier”.

“It was an error. Immediately after realizing her mistake, she posted an apology on the WhatsApp group. Friday was the first day of online class and Shadab is not much familiar with the Internet. To explain better about the noun, she picked some sentences from the Internet as an example,” said her husband Mohammad Hashim, who works in a private firm in Gorakhpur.

“An inquiry has also been ordered against her. I have informed the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Basic Shiksha Adhikari and also Joint Director (Education) in Gorakhpur with action taken so far,” said G P Singh, the school manager.