Union HRD minister makes important announcement about CBSE examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday has decided that it will allow class 10 and 12 students who travelled to their homes during lockdown to write pending board examinations from their home states or districts. This was informed by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

“Students not required to travel to previous board exam centre if they have moved to different state or district during lockdown,” said Pokhriyal.

The HRD Minister also informed that the students will be told in which school they will be permitted to be able to write the exams in the first week of June.

Students need to inform their schools regarding their choice of district for appearing in the Board exams. The schools will then coordinate with CBSE in order to arrange and inform about the new examination centre to the students. HRD Minister said that the government has been continuously working to make every arrangement for the students so that they can appear in the exams without any hassle.