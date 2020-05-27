Vivo launches 5G smartphone with 48MP triple rear camera : Price and Features

Vivo has finally launched the new smartphone under its Y series, which is dubbed as Vivo Y70s. Ahead of the launch, poster image of the Vivo Y70s had surfaced online, giving a closer look of the smartphone. The Vivo Y70s comes with a hole-punch display along with a triple camera module at the rear. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 4,500mAh battery and 48MP main camera. The smartphone comes in three shades – Fog Illusion, Starlight Blue, and Moon Shadow Black. The company hasn’t specified any details about the global launch. Also, there is no information about the smartphone hitting the Indian shores.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Vivo Y70s 5G gets a starting price of RMB 1,998 which is around Rs 21,200 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The bigger variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB of onboard storage is priced at RMB 2,198 around Rs 23,400. The device is already available for pre-orders and the shipments will commence in China from June 1.