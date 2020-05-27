Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in these states ; Here’s how to order liquor online

Less than a week after food aggregator app Zomato followed its competitor Swiggy’s suit in going forward with home delivery of liquor in the state of Jharkhand, Zomato has now started the delivery of home delivery in neighbouring Odisha as well.

As of now, the liquor delivery service is available in Bhubaneswar and the company is soon expected to expand its services to cities like Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack.

For home delivery of liquor, the users would need to upload a valid ID proof on the app to ascertain their age-group.

Zomato has stated that there will be age checks at the time of ordering and delivery of the liquor products as well. There would also be product category limits to promote responsible ordering of the liquor products and prevent indiscriminate buying.

Rakesh Ranjan, the Vice President at Zomato, said that they are happy to expand its services to the liquor market as well.