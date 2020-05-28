105 Covid deaths in Maharashtra in 24 hrs,records biggest spike in Covid count

2190 new Covid cases were newly reported in Maharashtra and 105 deaths happened in just 24 hours. With Tuesday’s deaths, the death toll touched 1,897 in the state.

Out of the fresh cases, 904 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease today. So far, 17,918 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured in the state. There are currently 37,215 active cases, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

Mumbai alone reported 1,044 more positive patients, taking the city’s total Covid-19 count to 33,835. Out of 105 dead yesterday, 32 deaths were reported only from Mumbai, according to Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation.