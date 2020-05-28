Actress Madhuri Dixit dances with a candle to spread positivity during lockdown : Watch Video

Actress Madhuri Dixit has started a new campaign called #CandleOfHope to spread positivity and hope amid the dark phase. In a new TikTok video, she presents a dance with a candle. #CandleOfHope and #WholesomeMemes are trending hashtags on the platform wherein celebrities and creators are creating videos to spread hope, positivity and feel good content.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has forayed into the world of singing with her debut single, “Candle”.

Speaking about the song, the actress said: ” ‘Candle’ showcases a glimpse of my journey so far, which has been full of surprises, struggles, celebrations and soul-searching. But the one thing that ties this journey together is love and hope that everything happens for all the right reasons.”