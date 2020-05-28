Actress Malaika Arora shares ‘every morning retro,’ soaks up in sun : Watch Here

In a video, Actress Malaika Arora is seen standing in the sun as she is seen soaking it. She can be heard saying, “My every morning retro, stand in the sun, to get my shared of Vitamin D because it is so essential. Don’t forget! Just get that marvelous sun.”

Advising her fans to try the same, Malaika is seen flaunting her every morning pink glow as she ties her hair in a bun, sporting a navy-blue round neck tee, and using the backdrop of a sunny sky. Along with the post, Malaika Arora captioned, “#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe.”