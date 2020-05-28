Actress Sushmita Sen shares her latest works out video on Instagram : Watch Here

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen seems to be balancing her life well, practicing stretches with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Recently, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share an aesthetic picture, posing in a balanced yoga stretch on the thighs of Rohman.

Posting the picture Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “I love you my tough guy Rohman Shawl. A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength, and deep trust. How symbolic is this posture! I love you guys.” And not just Sushmita, even Rohman cherished the pose as he posted the same picture on his timeline and wrote, “My strength.”