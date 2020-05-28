Bollywood actress quotes Quran verse to justify locust attacks

Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has ignited controversy by quoting Quran verse to justify the locust attacks that the north-India is witnessing. The Dangal actress shared a post on her Twitter which has slammed by the netizens.

“So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” she tweeted quoting Quran.

Her tweet has received immense backlash as there has been an abnormal locust attack in recent days. Five states of North India have been put on high alert, as this could yield massive crop destruction. Netizens thought this was an insensitive tweet and resorted to trolling her.

Earlier, Zaira Wasim who shot to fame with movies such as ‘Dangal’, ‘The Sky is Pink’ and ‘Secret Superstar’ had bid her film career adieu because she felt that her “relationship with her religion was threatened” by it.

