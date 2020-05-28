CLIMAX actress Mia Malkova’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Adult star Mia Malkova hit headlines recently after her collaboration with director Ram Gopal Varma for his film Climax was announced. Malkova who has also worked with RGV in the film God, Sex and Truth will be playing the character of a lead in the filmmaker’s next. Now, Ram Gopal Varma’s Climax star, adult entertainer Mia Malkova took to her social media to share a sultry picture giving fans a glimpse of paradise. In the picture, Mia flaunts her cheeky backside and asks fans about what are the things they would get if stranded on a deserted island.

Taking to her Instagram, Mia Malkova shared a sultry picture of her and wrote, “You’re stranded on a desert island. You can only bring 3 things, what do you pick? I’ll post what mine are in the comments later.” In the post’s caption, Mia asked fans about what they would pick if they were allowed to bring only 3 things if stranded on a deserted island. Sharing her too hot picture, Mia mentioned that she will post about her 3 things in the comments later and kept the suspense going.

As a huge number of following from Mia’s 5.1 million following instantly replied, the Climax star shared that her three things are, “#islandlife #paradise #tropical #beachlife.” Meanwhile, as Malkova shared the sexy picture of her, in it, she is spotted sitting comfortably on the wet sand on a beach. In the picture, Mia flaunts her peachy backside and gives fans a glimpse of tropical beach life and paradise. Apart from that, the Climax star is clicked wearing a sexy orange bikini and her wet hair leaves you wanting for more.