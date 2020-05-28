Coronavirus : Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali launches clinical trials to treat COVID-19

The Patanjali group, whose flagship unit sells consumer products and ayurvedic remedies, said it has launched clinical trials on humans to find a cure for COVID-19 after receiving regulatory approvals.

“We are not talking about an immunity booster. We are talking about a cure,” said Acharya Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali, whose division Patanjali Ayurved sells affordable products such as coconut oil and toothpaste.

The clinical trials have begun in Indore and in Jaipur after Patanjali secured permission last week.

The decision to diversify into the hunt for a cure for the deadly pandemic is unusual for Patanjali because the rush to develop treatments for COVID-19 has so far been led by Big Pharma. Large pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceutcials and GlaxoSmithKline, among others, are racing to find a successful vaccine.