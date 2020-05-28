Coronavirus Lockdown : Akshay Kumar urges fans to donate sanitary pads to underprivileged women

Coronavirus outbreak has made everyone dedicate their undivided attention to curing people affected by Covid-19. While everyone is busy providing basic essential goods, menstrual hygiene often tends to get ignored. The underprivileged especially find it difficult to maintain menstrual hygiene. Actor Akshay Kumar has taken upon himself to create awareness about this issue.

Ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28), Akshay has announced his support for a campaign to provide sanitary pads and kits to the female daily wage workers.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share a very important cause, urging his fans and followers to provide sanitary pads to the underprivileged women. He wrote, “A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts.”