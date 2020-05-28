Covid-19 Updates: 636 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

636 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Oman. This was announced by the Health Ministry in Oman on Thursday. After this the total infection reported in the country has rised to 9009. Newly diagnosed cases include 345 Omanis and 291 foreigners.

Two more deaths due to the coronavirus infection has also been reported in Oman, taking the death toll to 40. The latest deaths were a 58-year-old foreign resident and a 51-year-old Omani woman. The total recoveries from the disease in Oman have reached 2,177.