Cricketer Suresh Raina spots highlight on the lesser known ‘Samaritan’ Sonu Sood

May 28, 2020, 04:23 pm IST

Cricketer Suresh Raina, in a Tweet made today, saluted the good Samaritan efforts of the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Sonu Sood often seen in villainous and supporting roles in Bollywood movies got self-involved in many humanitarian and relief activities during the Covid crisis.

In a video shared by Raina, Sood is seen directing migrant laborers to observe safe distance in a bus he arranged for migrant workers to reach their homeland. Earlier Sonu Sood had offered his 5-star hotel in Mumbai for health workers and officials to take rest during their off-hours.

