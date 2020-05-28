Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the local currency Indian rupee has again slipped down against US dollar and UAE Dirham. The rupee slipped by 19 paise to 75.90 against the US dollar in early hours of trade on Thursday.

As per, Forex traders the rising US-China tension weighed on the Indian currency. Meanwhile, the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian currency.

The currency opened weak at 75.90 at the interbank Forex market, down 19 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.71 against the US dollar on Wednesday.The rupee was trading at 20.26.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar”s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.08% to 98.98.