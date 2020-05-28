The lockdwon imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in Muscat, the capital city of Oman will be lifted. This was decided by Oman’s Supreme Committee for Tackling COVID-19. The lockdown will be lifted from Friday.

The lockdown on the province of Muscat was imposed on on April 10 to control the spread of coronavirus in the province of Muscat, including the capital city.

As per the new decisions, public sector employees will resume work gradually, with the attendance of 50 per cent of the workforce, as of Sunday, May 31. The committee said that at least 50 per cent of public sector employees will resume work from their offices from May 31, allowing some employees to take annual leave from their annual leave balance.