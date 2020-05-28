Priest beheaded man as ‘sacrifice’ to please god and to put an end to Covid-19

In a shocking incident, an elderly priest in Odisha has performed ‘human sacrifice’ to please god to put an end to Covid-19 pandemic. The shocking incident took place at Maa Bramhanidei Temple in Cuttack district on Odisha on Wednesday night.

Odisha police has arrested 72-year-old Sansari Ojha for murdering Saroj Pradhan, with a chopper. Sansari Ojha believed that the act would put an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

The accused beheaded the victim inside the restroom and locked it from the outside after the crime. He then went to the police station and surrendered and confessed to the act. The accused claimed that he was ordained by the gods to commit the act as a means to put an end to the pandemic.

The police rushed to the spot and found the body in the restroom.