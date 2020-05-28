Trump offers to mediate India-China border dispute

As India-China border tensions rise amid the continuing standoff in Eastern Ladakh, between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), United States President Donald Trump today said that the US would “willingly mediate or arbitrate” to resolve ongoing issues.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing, and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you,” tweeted Trump. The US president had previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, but the proposal was snubbed by New Delhi which maintains that there is no role for any third party in bilateral issues.

Meanwhile, Chinese daily Xinhua on Wednesday reported quoting a top Chinese General that the “situation in Sino-Indian border is stable and under control”.On the flipside the Chinese President, Xi Jinping had called for the Peoples Liberation Army to be prepared for an all-out war.

“It is necessary to explore ways of training and preparing for war because epidemic control efforts have been normalized.”It is also necessary to step up preparations for armed combat, to flexibly carry out actual combat military training, and to improve our military’s ability to perform military missions,” said Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the week-long sitting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the national parliament of China. This follows a decision to increase the budget for the Chinese military by $178 billion, or 6.6 percent over last year’s allocation.

India is going through a strained diplomatic phase with its Eastern neighbors Nepal, China, and Malaysia amidst a tensed economy. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday demanded Narendra Modi government to disclose the developments at the Eastern borders of India, criticizing the center for lack of transparency.