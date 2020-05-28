Video of frog playing game on smarthone is going viral : Watch Here

A video of a frog catching its food on a mobile game has gone viral on social media. The video shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows the frog playing ‘Ant Smasher’ on a smartphone. The game requires the player has to crush digital bugs on flashing on the screen.

In the video, the frag can be seen smashing the ants crawling on the phone’s screen. The phone is held by a human. The amphibian manages to crush several ants. However, what’s surprising is the rection of the frog when the game ends.