“Virat Kohli should divorce Anushka Sharma”, says BJP MLA

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were always hailed as one India’s most sought-after couples. However, of late, the couple’s image has been hitting the rocks, especially since the release of the actor’s latest production, Paatal Lok.

While many were irked by the content of the Amazon Prime Video original, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nandkishor Gurjar recently went two steps ahead, urging the Indian captain to divorce his Bollywood-famous wife.

In a letter written to Prakash Javdekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, the MLA requested for the web series to be banned, while also lodging a complaint against Sharma under the National Security Act, accusing her of causing communal disharmony.

He then asked the cricket champ to end his marriage with Sharma, as he is a patriot and plays for India.

“Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh k liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye (Virat Kohli is a patriot, he has represented India. He should divorce Anushka).”

Apart from this, Anushka was earlier sent a legal notice following the release of her Amazon Prime series. The notice was sent by Viren Dri Gurung, a member of the Lawyers Guild over a perceived casteist slur on the show.