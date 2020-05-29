Actress Zaira Wasim gets brutally trolled for her latest post ; deletes Twitter account

Zaira Wasim has somehow always been amidst a controversial tiff with trolls on the internet. She rose to fame with her role in the movies ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’. But, she decided to quit acting for religious reasons. Yet, again she used religion to justify the locust attack in the nation and she was brutally slammed by netizens for it.

Zaira had taken to her Twitter to share a verse from the Holy Quran that spoke about the locusts in it. It read, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin – Qur’an 7:133. (sic).”

This didn’t sit well with netizens as they slammed her for having just views and use religion to justify the loss that the nation is currently suffering from.

Looks like Zaira did not like the magnitude of the bashing as she deleted the Tweet after a while.