Coronavirus : Over 116 police personnel test positive for COVID19

Maharashtra Police continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with as many as 116 police personnel testing positive for the deadly virus and 3 fatalities in the past 24 hours. According to details by Maharashtra Police, the total number of COVID-19 infected personnel in the force now stands at 2,211. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus has mounted to 25 so far with 3 new fatalities today.

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state by coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus patients increased from 56,948 to 59,546 till Thursday night. Meanwhile, with 85 fatalities, the state death toll reached 1,982. Tthe number of cases in Mumbai shot past the 35K mark on Thursday health officials said.