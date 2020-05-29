Covid-19 Updates: 811 new cases of coronavirus reported in Oman

811 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Oman on Friday. This was informed by the Health Ministry in the country. Thus the total number of infection in Oman has rised to 9820. The newly diagnosed cases include 315 Omanis and 496 foreigners.

No new deaths from coronavirus has been reported and the death toll is firm at 40. The total recoveries from coronavirus infection in Oman have increased by 219 to reach 2,396.

A lockdown, imposed on the province of Muscat on April 10, was lifted on Friday. Public workers will be allowed gradually to return to work starting from Sunday.