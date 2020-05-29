FIR registered against two AMU students for sharing anti-India posts on social media

A Hindu activist Deepak Sharma Azad in his complaint alleged that the two AMU students have posted anti-India and pro-Pakistan posts on their Facebook page and demanded action from the police administration for the same.

A case has been registered against two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students Sheikh Arfat and Shakib Rasool Bhat at Atrauli police station, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh for sharing anti-India posts on Facebook.

Azad said that both these students have described Pakistan as their ‘own country’. During the course of their conversation, the two students expressed their desire to celebrate Pakistan’s Eid saying: “Eid means Happiness and happiness in Pak”. In one of his posts, Sheikh Arfat speaks of wanting Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.

Sharing screenshots of these posts Azad alleged that the two AMU students were trying to polarize and incite the Indian Muslims against India. He demanded that such anti-nationals should be put behind bars as soon as possible so that other such elements could also be taught a lesson.

On the basis of the complaint, Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two students and started an investigation into the matter.