Former Pak cricketer quits social media after hacker likes obscene video from his account : Watch Here

Waqar Younis, former Pakistan captain, took to Twitter on Friday to post a video in which the fast bowler announced that he will no longer use social media. Waqar Younis, in the video, said that someone hacked his account and liked an obscene video that has affected him and his family. The former fast bowler also said that this is not the first time that this hacker has done such things from his account. “Today I have to say with deep regret that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter and liked an obscene video from my account,” Waqar said.