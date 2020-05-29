HBD Surbhi Jyoti : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Naagin 3 fame, Surbhi Jyoti turns 32 on Friday. The diva gained immense popularity soon after she starred in the show ‘Qubool Hai’ on Zee TV.

Surbhi had already worked in a few Punjabi films before her television debut. These include Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De. However, it was as Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai that she gained popularity. Her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover on the show won both of them many fans.

Surbhi also won the award, for GR8! Performer of the Year-Female (Indian Television Academy Awards) and Best Debut Actress (Zee Gold Awards 2013) for her role.

Some interesting facts about Surbhi Jyoti:

Surbhi is a belongs to a Punjabi Brahmin family and hails from Jalandhar, Punjab.

Surbhi loves talking and has some great oratory skills. The fun-loving girl has bagged the National Debate Championship times and out of those, has expressed her views on ‘Women Empowerment’ twice.

Surbhi was an RJ (Radio Jockey) in Punjab.

Before foraying into the world of acting, Surbhi has done theatre for approximately three years to polish her acting skills and performances.

The gorgeous lady bagged her first Indian TV serial Qubool Hai, aired on Zee TV. Well, when Gul offered her the show the first time, Surbhi’s mother was very skeptical as she thought it is some fraud. However, she did take the chance and played the role of Zoya Farooqui in the show and became a star overnight. The show became a superhit and rolled around four successful seasons.

Surbhi shares a great bond with Surbhi Chandna, Ridhi Dogra, and Asha Negi. They’re often seen hanging out with each other and having a gala time. Together they break the myth actresses cannot be friends.