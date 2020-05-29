Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin attacked in Pakistan

Pakistan based militant organization, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin was attacked by unknown assailants in Islamabad on May 25. It is reported that he was seriously injured in the attack. It is rumoured that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is behind the attack.

As per reports,attack on the Hizbul chief is linked to the recent tiff between ISI and Salauddin. For the last few months, Salauddin, who is the head of United Jihad Council (UJC), a Pakistan-based conglomeration of various terror groups sponsored by ISI, was unhappy with ISI over the lack of support to Hizbul. Hizbul cadres were not provided adequate training, weapons and ammunition, thus allowing a major fallout between Salahuddin and the ISI.

Earlier, after the elimination of Hizbul top commander Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter at south Kashmir by Indian Army, Salahuddin openly criticized the ISI during an interaction with the Hizbul cadres in PoJK.