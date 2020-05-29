Migrant crisis: Dead body of a worker found inside UP train’s toilet. Read the full story here

In another trail of horror a body of a 38-year-old migrant worker was discovered in the toilet of a train at Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi Railway Station on Thursday evening. The body had likely been lying there for several days – while the train completed a round-trip trip – before it was found by railway workers who were sanitising the coaches.

The body has been identified as Mohan Lal Sharma, a resident of eastern UP’s Basti district. Mr Sharma worked as a daily wager in Mumbai but, like lakhs of other migrants, was left without a job or money by the abruptly-enforced lockdown.

Mr Sharma managed to reach Jhansi on May 23, after which he and other migrants looking to return home were sent by the district administration to the station to board a train to Gorakhpur, which is around 70 km from Basti.

It is not clear if Gorakhpur was the final destination or whether the train crossed the border into Bihar to return migrants from that state – official clarification on this point is pending.

However, the same train returned to Jhansi on Wednesday and, as railway workers proceeded to sanitise the coaches on Thursday, they were shocked to find Mr Sharma’s body.

“Jhansi Police called the village pradhan (chief) and we got to know then that he (Mr Sharma) had been carrying Rs 28,000, a bar of soap and some books. He wanted to come home because there was no work,” Kanhaiya Lal Sharma, a relative, said.

“We were given the option by police to collect the body from Jhansi,” he added.