Over 90,000 mosques will be reopened from Sunday

Over 90,000 mosques will reopened for prayers from Sunday in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Saudi Arabia. But the mosques in the holy city of Makkah will not reopen.

The ministry informed that the staff are preparing to begin maintenance, cleaning and sanitisation of over 90,000 major and minor mosques across the country.

The reopening of mosques will be undertaken in accordance with the guidance of Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr Abdullatif Al Asheikh, and in line with advice issued by the Senior Council of Ulemas.

The ministry has urged everyone to hand-wash and use sanitisers before going out to the mosque and after coming back home.

The elderly and those with chronic diseases are advised to perform their prayers at home. Reading and reciting the Holy Quran online is advised, too, from one’s own mobile phone or at least reading from a privately owned copy of the Holy Quran.

Accompanying children under the age of 15 to the mosques is prohibited. Putting on a face mask and avoiding shaking hands and other contact is also recommended.