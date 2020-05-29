‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: Police arrests two students from Aligarh Muslim University for pro-Pakistan posts on social media

Uttar Pradesh police has booked two students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for sharing anti-India and pro-Pakistan posts on social media. The police has registered FIR against Sheikh Arfat and Shakib Rasool Bhat after a a Hindu activist lodged a complaint against them.
Both these students have described Pakistan as their ‘own country’. During the course of their conversation, the two students expressed their desire to celebrate Pakistan’s Eid saying: “Eid means Happiness and happiness in Pak”. In one of his posts, Sheikh Arfat speaks of wanting Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two students and started an investigation into the matter. AMU spokesperson, Shafey Kidwai said strict action will be taken against the students as per university rules.
