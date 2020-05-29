“PM Modi not in ‘Good Mood’ over border row with China”,says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is not in “good mood” about the ongoing standoff with China and reiterated his offer to mediate between New Delhi and Beijing on the border issue.

“We have a big conflict going on between India and China, two countries with 1.4 billion people and very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy. I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what’s going on with China,” President Trump said at Oval Office on Thursday.

Asked about his Wednesday’s tweet regarding his offer to mediate between India and China, Trump said, “I would do that. If they (China and India) thought it would help.” However, Trump did not clarify when did he speak to PM Modi.