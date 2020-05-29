State to open places of worship from June 1

All worship centers in West Bengal will be reopened from June 1. This was announced by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday .But not more than ten people will be allowed at a time.

“All places of worship, mandir, masjid, gurudwara and others will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious places,” announced Bengal Chief Minister Mamata.

During the meeting with state authorities, Mamata also said that West Bengal was successful in controlling COVID-19 spread in the last two months; however, she added that cases started to increase in the state as people are coming from outside