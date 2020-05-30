Actress Urvashi Rautela shares an important message to her fans amid lockdown : Watch Here

Hot Actress Urvashi Rautela feels one should not neglect fitness amid the ongoing lockdown, and says building an effective home workout routine starts with a “small commitment”.

“It’s very important first of all to build a habit into your daily routine, starting an effective home workout routine is not as easy as turning on a video but if you really want to succeed with a long term program, then start with a small commitment to something you can do anywhere,” Urvashi said.

“Build this commitment into your morning and evening routines right before something you would never start your morning or go to sleep without doing,” she added.

Recently, she showed off her fit physique in an Instagram post. She shared a clip in which she is seen in a blue bikini as she steps out of the swimming pool.

“You can’t knock a girl off a pedestal she built for herself,” she wrote along with the post.